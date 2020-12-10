Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $265,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MET opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

