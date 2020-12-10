Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $290,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

