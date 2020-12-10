Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $290,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,070,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

HCA stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $161.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

