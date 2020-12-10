Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $294,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

