Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $301,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $193.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $206.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

