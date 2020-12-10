Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $313,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

