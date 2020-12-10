Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $278,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

