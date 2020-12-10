Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

