Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,705 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar by 588.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7,080.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

