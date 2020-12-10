Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $230,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $128,189.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,507,332 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,102.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

