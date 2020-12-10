Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $297,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

