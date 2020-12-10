Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

