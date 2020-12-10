Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 7,340 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.