Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.62.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

