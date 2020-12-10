Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 69.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $1,783,466 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

