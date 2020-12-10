Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.64 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,455 shares of company stock worth $31,286,162 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.