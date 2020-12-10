Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 4,861 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after acquiring an additional 182,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,666. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

