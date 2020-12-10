Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 6,155 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.