Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 721 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,150.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $954.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

