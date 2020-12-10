Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

