Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

