Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.9% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

