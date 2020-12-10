Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $573,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

ROST opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

