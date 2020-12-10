Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $579,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,849 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $64,022,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.