Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $605,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $213.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

