Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $645,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,403 shares of company stock valued at $151,799,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $416.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $426.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.73.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

