Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $686,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.68.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

