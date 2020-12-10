Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $585,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chevron by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Chevron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

