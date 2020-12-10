Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,683. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $258.87 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

