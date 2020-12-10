Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 12,214 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in News were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

