Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

