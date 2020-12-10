Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 7,205 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

