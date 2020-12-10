Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

