Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $426,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $73,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,868 shares of company stock worth $5,460,100. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CABO stock opened at $2,079.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,934.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,839.64. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,137.80. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

