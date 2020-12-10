Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $564,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,958 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,174 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

