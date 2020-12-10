Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $590,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.59.

HUM opened at $408.14 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.