Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 697,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,756,000 after buying an additional 136,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

