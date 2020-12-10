Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.