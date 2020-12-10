Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

