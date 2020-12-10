Mahesh V. Patel Sells 43,500 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.56. Lipocine Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.