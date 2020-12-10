Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.63 EPS

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63, reports. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million.

TSE MEQ opened at C$72.53 on Thursday. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$41.75 and a 12 month high of C$96.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81. The stock has a market cap of C$678.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.71.

MEQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

