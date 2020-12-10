Mizuho Raises Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $47.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.