Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $18,413,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

