Morgan Stanley Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $440.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.73.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $416.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.46 and a 200-day moving average of $343.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,403 shares of company stock worth $151,799,273. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

