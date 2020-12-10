Morgan Stanley Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $106.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.4% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 47,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

