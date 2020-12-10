Morgan Stanley Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.90%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

