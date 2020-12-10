MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MSCI worth $139,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI opened at $414.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

