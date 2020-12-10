MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells $76,680.00 in Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. MTBC, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MTBC by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

