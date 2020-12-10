Nathan Zommer Sells 335 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Nathan Zommer sold 3,631 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.52, for a total value of $775,291.12.

On Monday, November 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $700,595.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

LFUS stock opened at $249.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $252.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

