nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. nCino has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

